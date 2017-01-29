10:25am Tue 31 January
Rihanna and Azealia Banks post each others phone numbers in epic Instagram feud

Azealia posted this selfie to her Instagram showing her pursing her lips, Rihanna signed off with this selfie and the message: 'what u came for...'. Photos / Instagram
A Twitter feud between Rihanna and Azealia Banks escalated when the singers shared each other's numbers.

The two singers are at loggerheads over their opposing views on US President Donald Trump's travel ban against Muslims.

It began on Saturday night when Rihanna posted that she was "disgusted" on Twitter, the Daily Mail reports.

"The news is devastating!" She wrote. "America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!"


On Sunday, Banks hit back slamming "non-citizen" Rihanna, telling her: "Stop chastising the president".

Banks, who is infamous for igniting social media feuds with other celebrities, continued to rail against the Barbados-born R&B star.

"As far as rihanna (who isn't a citizen, and can't vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down," the 25-year-old wrote.

On Sunday Azealia Banks hit back via social media at the Barbados-born R&B singer telling her to 'shut up' and cal;ling her 'stupid and pathetic'. Photo / Instagram
"Stop chastising the president. It's stupid and pathetic to watch," she continued. "Hoping the president fails is like getting on an airplane and hoping the pilot crashes."

Rihanna posted a black and white photo of herself a little while later in which she's seen pulling a face.

She added the caption: "the face you make when you a immigrant #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens."

The comment is a response to video Banks posted at the end of last year, where she suggested she had spent three years sacrificing chickens in her cupboard.

A couple hours later, Rihanna shared another image - this time of a person in a red t-shirt against a black background and with an American flag covering their face.

She wrote: "the face you make when you screaming in an empty room."

the face you make when you screaming in an empty room

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on


The back and forth continued Sunday afternoon as Azealia continued to post on Instagram, sharing an image of a witch holding a broom silhouetted against a full moon.

"I am a Witch, don't push me. Knocking me down is the easy part. If you want me to stay there trust me, you will need backup," the caption read.

Rihanna's post appeared to reference the rapper's revelation that she sacrifices live chickens as part of her rituals as a witch and Azealia hit back with this image. Photo / Instagram
Banks also told Rihanna to "plz stop being stupid and read some books. I beg you," and offered to make her some chicken nuggets.

Banks was the first to share Rihanna's phone number, with the caption "Bombs away".

Rihanna responded shortly after with a screenshot of several messages she had received from Banks, with the rapper's number visible.

The numbers have since been disconnected and the posts deleted.

The latest series of posts isn't the first time Banks has been embroiled in controversy recently.

the face you make when you a immigrant #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens.

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on


In May last year she was suspended from Twitter after a foul-mouthed social media tirade at ex-boybander Zayn Malik.

She's also been engaged in social media feuds with Sia and Sarah Palin.

Meanwhile, battery charges she brought against actor Russell Crowe after he threw her out of a Beverly Hills hotel suite following an altercation were dropped in December.

Representatives for both stars have not responded to requests for comment.

This headline is pure comedy. The both of us look so petty ... I can'tlol yesterday was such a mess. I had fun though.

A photo posted by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on


