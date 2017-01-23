Aziz Ansari slams Donald Trump in hilarious Saturday Night Live monologue

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Aziz Ansari tackled race and racism in his Saturday Night Live opening monologue, telling audiences "Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics".

The Parks and Recreation star is the first person of South Asian descent to host the iconic sketch show, and one day after Donald Trump's inauguration, he took the opportunity to hit hard.

"Pretty cool to know, though, he's probably at home right now watching a brown guy make fun of him though, right?" Ansari joked about the newly sworn-in president. "Don't tweet about me being lame."

He then turned to Trump supporters, saying not all of them are racist before comparing them to fans of singer Chris Brown. Brown was convicted of assault and threatening to kill his then-girlfriend, Rihanna in 2009.

"I'm sure there's a lot of people [who] voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown, where it's like, 'Hey, man! I'm just here for the tunes.

I'm just here for the tunes! I don't know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music. I don't condone the extracurriculars'," he riffed.

"If you think about it, Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics. And 'Make America Great Again' is his 'These hoes ain't loyal'," he said, referring to Brown's 2014 song Loyal.

Ansari also made fun of the sudden rise of racist attitudes that came after Trump won.

"I'm talking about these people that as soon as Trump won they were like 'We don't have to pretend we're not racist anymore! Woooo!'

"If your one of these people, please go back to pretending. I'm so sorry we never thanked you for your service, we never realised how much effort you had put into the pretending, but you've got to go back to pretending."

He referred to some of Trump's followers as the "lowercase kkk", and called on Americans to be supportive and less judgemental of Muslims.

He also made fun of George W. Bush and how he once saw him as a "dildo" but now "wistfully" looks back at his presidency.

- news.com.au