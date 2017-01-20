11:01am Sun 22 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the Obamas

Former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are America's new sweethearts. Photo / AP
Former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are America's new sweethearts. Photo / AP

Say what you will about the Obama presidency, there was one part of the former President's life that won hearts nation wide. Good, authentic, old fashioned romance.

Trump's inauguration was full of monumental moments; from his first speech as the 45th President of the United States to enough glamour to rival the Oscars, it was one for the history books.

READ MORE:
Bachelor Jordan Mauger's back with new love
All the celebrities who still hate Trump

But, aside from all the performances and fanfare, there was one sweet moment that some might've missed.

While waiting for the Trumps to arrive at the White House, Barack and Michelle once again proved why America is so in love with their relationship.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama dance during the 2009 Nobel Banquet. Photo / Official White House Photo
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama dance during the 2009 Nobel Banquet. Photo / Official White House Photo

As they stood outside awaiting the Trump convoy, Barack leant over to give Michelle a kiss on the cheek and she followed up his peck by brushing the shoulders of his suit.

The adorable interaction wasn't out of the ordinary for the pair and thankfully, was also captured on video.

Continued below.

Related Content


Barack was later snapped giving his wife's hand a kiss as they stood on the capital steps.

It's these small gestures that kept the Obamas so high on America's sweetheart list, whether it was holding doors open or walking in the rain so Michelle could stay dry under umbrellas, Barack was all class.

Plenty of celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the 44th President of the United States.

Barack Obama plants a kiss on Michelle's hand. Photo / AP
Barack Obama plants a kiss on Michelle's hand. Photo / AP

Kim Kardashian West used her popular website to post snaps of her family with Obama.

"Thank you for leading our country, you will be missed," she captioned the post.

Younger sister Khloe took to Instagram to post an adorable snap of the former first lady adjusting Obama's bow tie, captioning it with one of his quotes.

"I'm asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change - but in yours."

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Rihanna also posted a throwback photo of Barack, captioning it "worst breakup ever."

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Miley Cyrus used Instagram to post a number of tributes but it was a photo of Michelle and Barack smiling at each other that has already garnered more than a million likes.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Ellen DeGeneres thanked the Obamas with a video tribute, starting her talk show off with a flashback at their favourite moments.

She personally thanked him for "changing her life" and continued "I'm a legally married woman because of him and so is my wife."

"His courage and compassion created equality for everyone," the daytime host added.

- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 22 Jan 2017 11:46:36 Processing Time: 30ms