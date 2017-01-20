Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the Obamas

Say what you will about the Obama presidency, there was one part of the former President's life that won hearts nation wide. Good, authentic, old fashioned romance.

Trump's inauguration was full of monumental moments; from his first speech as the 45th President of the United States to enough glamour to rival the Oscars, it was one for the history books.

But, aside from all the performances and fanfare, there was one sweet moment that some might've missed.

While waiting for the Trumps to arrive at the White House, Barack and Michelle once again proved why America is so in love with their relationship.

As they stood outside awaiting the Trump convoy, Barack leant over to give Michelle a kiss on the cheek and she followed up his peck by brushing the shoulders of his suit.

The adorable interaction wasn't out of the ordinary for the pair and thankfully, was also captured on video.

President Obama kisses First Lady Michelle Obama on the cheek as they await Pres.-elect Trump and Melania Trump's arrival at White House. pic.twitter.com/ymFyGfX6uy — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017

Barack was later snapped giving his wife's hand a kiss as they stood on the capital steps.

It's these small gestures that kept the Obamas so high on America's sweetheart list, whether it was holding doors open or walking in the rain so Michelle could stay dry under umbrellas, Barack was all class.

Plenty of celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the 44th President of the United States.

Kim Kardashian West used her popular website to post snaps of her family with Obama.

"Thank you for leading our country, you will be missed," she captioned the post.

Younger sister Khloe took to Instagram to post an adorable snap of the former first lady adjusting Obama's bow tie, captioning it with one of his quotes.

"I'm asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change - but in yours."

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Rihanna also posted a throwback photo of Barack, captioning it "worst breakup ever."

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Miley Cyrus used Instagram to post a number of tributes but it was a photo of Michelle and Barack smiling at each other that has already garnered more than a million likes.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Ellen DeGeneres thanked the Obamas with a video tribute, starting her talk show off with a flashback at their favourite moments.

She personally thanked him for "changing her life" and continued "I'm a legally married woman because of him and so is my wife."

"His courage and compassion created equality for everyone," the daytime host added.

- news.com.au