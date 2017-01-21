Kristen Stewart says President Donald Trump was 'obsessed with her' and 'insane'

Kristen Stewart has slammed Donald Trump for being "obsessed" with her.

Back in 2012, the now-President of the United States of America took to Twitter to share his views after Kristen cheated on her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson and Kristen, 26, admitted she found the 70-year-old businessman's tweets bizarre.

She said: "He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f**ing crazy.

"I can't even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It's such far-out concept that I don't want to believe that actually is happening.

It's insane.

"At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn't like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you're right!' He's probably, like, going to tweet about this."

Some of Trump's tweets read:

"Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert.

"Lots of response to my Pattinson/reunion. She will cheat again - 100 certain - am I ever wrong?

"Robert Pattinson is putting on a good face for the release of Twilight. He took my advice on...I hope!

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

"After Friday's Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with -she will cheat on him again! (sic)."

Despite his protestations, the Twilight saga co-stars did briefly reconcile, although they have since moved on.

Kristen is currently dating Miley Cyrus' ex Stella Maxwell, while Robert, 30, is engaged to musician FKA Twigs.