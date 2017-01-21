10:00am Sun 22 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Kristen Stewart says President Donald Trump was 'obsessed with her' and 'insane'

Kristen Stewart says Donald Trump was "obsessed with her". Photos / AP
Kristen Stewart says Donald Trump was "obsessed with her". Photos / AP

Kristen Stewart has slammed Donald Trump for being "obsessed" with her.

Back in 2012, the now-President of the United States of America took to Twitter to share his views after Kristen cheated on her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson and Kristen, 26, admitted she found the 70-year-old businessman's tweets bizarre.

READ MORE:
Bachelor Jordan Mauger's back with new love
All the celebrities who still hate Trump

She said: "He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f**ing crazy.

"I can't even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It's such far-out concept that I don't want to believe that actually is happening.

It's insane.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in The Twilight Saga. Photo / Supplied.
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in The Twilight Saga. Photo / Supplied.

"At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn't like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you're right!' He's probably, like, going to tweet about this."

Some of Trump's tweets read:

Continued below.

Related Content

"Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert.

"Lots of response to my Pattinson/reunion. She will cheat again - 100 certain - am I ever wrong?

"Robert Pattinson is putting on a good face for the release of Twilight. He took my advice on...I hope!


"After Friday's Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with -she will cheat on him again! (sic)."

Despite his protestations, the Twilight saga co-stars did briefly reconcile, although they have since moved on.

Kristen is currently dating Miley Cyrus' ex Stella Maxwell, while Robert, 30, is engaged to musician FKA Twigs.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 22 Jan 2017 10:01:00 Processing Time: 30ms