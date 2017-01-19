PETA calls for boycott of Kiwi actor KJ Apa's new movie A Dog's Purpose after abuse allegations

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A leaked video of dog abuse on the set of KJ Apa's new movie has prompted PETA to call for a boycott.

TMZ has published footage taken behind the scenes of A Dog's Purpose showing a German Shepherd struggling to get free as a trainer attempts to put it in rushing water.

As someone off-camera says "You've just got to throw him in", the dog eventually is put into the pool but quickly becomes submerged. The footage ends as staff rush to rescue the animal.

The footage has led to the representative from the American Humane Association, who was on set at the time, being fired. The organisation is responsible for the 'No animals were harmed' message at the end of movie credits.

However, that is not enough for PETA. The animal advocacy group has issued a statement saying: "PETA is calling on dog lovers to boycott the film in order to send the message that dogs and other animals should be treated humanely, not as movie props."

Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures, who produced the movie, told TMZ: "Fostering a safe environment and ensuring the ethical treatment of our animal actors was of the utmost importance to those involved in making this film and we will look into the circumstances surrounding this video."

It is not known if any of the footage filmed will be used in the final cut of the movie.

A Dog's Purpose is a movie about one dog's journey to reconnect with their first owner across multiple lives.

Apa stars as the original owner Ethan, while Dennis Quaid plays an older version of the character. It co-stars Britt Robertson and Frozen's Josh Gad voices the dog, Bailey.

Apa will have to wait until next week to see if his big screen debut will be affected by the footage, when the movie comes out in America January 27.

Kiwis will have to wait until April 13 to see the movie.

