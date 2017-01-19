British celebrities fear sex tapes could be leaked after online hack

A group of British male celebrities are said to be worried their sex tapes will leak after boxer Amir Khan's X-rated video was posted online.

An ex-England footballer, BBC presenter, Hollywood actor and X Factor star are reportedly fearful after a string of videos were released on US porn websites.

Insiders told The Sun videos have started to be released after a collector of celebrity sex tapes, Celebrity Busted, was hacked.

READ MORE:

• Kiwi comedian goes viral with Nick Cave tweet

• Why you need to listen to this immediately

The Sun reports that an international X-rated website has already published intimate videos of medal-winning Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, 27; 2008 Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson, 23 and current UK Celebrity Big Brother contestant Calum Best, 35.

Gold medallist diver Chris Mears, soap star Shayne Ward, retired rugby player Ben Cohen, The Only Way Is Essex star Kirk Norcross and UK X Factor contestant Sam Callahan have also seen intimate recordings put online.

"Celebrity Busted has become notorious for its collection of pictures and sex tapes of famous men that they have collected over the years," a source told the newspaper.

"Their archive is thought to include pics and videos of very high-profile celebrity men, including two of the BBC's household names, very well-known British movie and soap actors, and pop stars too."

Continued below.

Related Content Tiny 'Taylor Swift' wannabe is not 'sexualised' says father Casting for extras underway for Peter Jackson's latest project Mortal Engines Khloe Kardashian wants us to use revenge as motivation for getting in shape

The source claimed celebrities were approached over social media by female models who then filmed them on Skype.

A tape of Amir Khan carrying out a sex act while speaking to a female model on Skype was released earlier this week.

It is claimed the X-rated video was made shortly after the 30-year-old married wife Faryal Makhdoom, 25, in 2013.

Faryal - who has been embroiled in a public family row with Khan's family - is now said to be "absolutely disgusted" by the revelations.

But in a show of defiance, the mother-of-one posted a Snapchat picture of her husband and their daughter cuddling, along with the caption: "My two babies."

A photo posted by Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@faryalmakhdoom) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:05pm PST

This news comes just days after two American male celebrities were embroiled in a similar scandal of their own.

Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey and Cody Christian had nude photos leaked online earlier this week and a source close to Christian reportedly told HollywoodLife.com: "he is absolutely mortified, embarrassed and furious over the video leak - he never in a million years thought he would fall victim to a betrayal like this, and he feels violated."

Luckily, fans rallied around the two stars, taking to social media to demand respect for them and their privacy.

Such and inspirational and amazing actor , love and support all the way dude ! #WeRespectYouTyler #TylerPosey — (@2truecoyote) January 15, 2017

Yesterday was Cody Christian and now Tyler Posey? STOP INVADING PEOPLE'S PRIVACY! — Teen Wolf News (@TeenWolfNewsMtv) January 15, 2017

- Daily Mail