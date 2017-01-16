7:00pm Mon 16 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Tina Fey makes surprise appearance as Princess Leia during SNL monologue

Tina Fey appears as a hologram version of Princess Leia on SNL. Photo / Twitter
Tina Fey appears as a hologram version of Princess Leia on SNL. Photo / Twitter

While the film company behind Star Wars says it won't digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia in future films, perhaps it will consider recasting the role with Tina Fey.

Fey appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, making a surprise visit as a hologram version of Princess Leia during Star Wars: Rogue One star Felicity Jones' opening monologue.

It was Jones' first time hosting the iconic sketch show, and - as Princess Leia - Fey offered her best advice.

"No matter how it goes, the President of the United States will say it's sad and overrated," Fey joked.

"The President?" Jones asked.

"Yeah, the President!" Tina responds. "It's fine, no one cares."

Of course, it's not the first time Fey has dressed up as the iconic character. On 30 Rock, her character Liz Lemon would dress up as Princess Leia to get out of jury duty.

Later in the SNL episode, Alec Baldwin reprised his role as Donald Trump for a sketch, poking fun as the recent golden shower scandal.

Continued below.

Related Content


And once again, Trump took to Twitter to slam the impersonation.

"Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!," Trump tweeted about the show.


- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 16 Jan 2017 19:00:15 Processing Time: 479ms