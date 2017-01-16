Tina Fey makes surprise appearance as Princess Leia during SNL monologue

While the film company behind Star Wars says it won't digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia in future films, perhaps it will consider recasting the role with Tina Fey.

Fey appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, making a surprise visit as a hologram version of Princess Leia during Star Wars: Rogue One star Felicity Jones' opening monologue.

It was Jones' first time hosting the iconic sketch show, and - as Princess Leia - Fey offered her best advice.

"No matter how it goes, the President of the United States will say it's sad and overrated," Fey joked.

"The President?" Jones asked.

"Yeah, the President!" Tina responds. "It's fine, no one cares."

Of course, it's not the first time Fey has dressed up as the iconic character. On 30 Rock, her character Liz Lemon would dress up as Princess Leia to get out of jury duty.

Later in the SNL episode, Alec Baldwin reprised his role as Donald Trump for a sketch, poking fun as the recent golden shower scandal.

Continued below.

Related Content Donald Trump has lashed out at Saturday Night Live again after they took another dig at him Alec Baldwin wears Russian version of Donald Trump's famous red cap How 'Saturday Night Live' managed to turn 2016's chaos into TV gold

Tina Fey returned to 8H* with a special message for Felicity Jones. #SNL *as a hologram pic.twitter.com/LqqSQrSpM2 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 15, 2017

And once again, Trump took to Twitter to slam the impersonation.

"Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!," Trump tweeted about the show.

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

- news.com.au