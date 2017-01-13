Andrew Garfield reveals why he kissed Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes

Andrew Garfield has locked lips with Stephen Colbert after he was asked by the CBS talk show host to explain his Golden Globes kiss with Ryan Reynolds.

Garfield's embrace of Reynolds, after he missed out on the Best Actor gong to Ryan Gosling at the Golden Globes, was one of the big talking points after the awards.

And Colbert was keen to discuss it with the 33-year-old Garfield on his talk show.

As soon as Garfield sat down, Colbert asked The Amazing Spider-Man star about what had happened at the awards night.

"I wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost," Garfield said.

"It doesn't matter ... He gave his all. It doesn't change anything in my heart."

Colbert then asked Garfield if he was comfortable kissing men.

"I don't understand the question," he replied.

"Not everybody is comfortable (with kissing men)," Colbert continued, "but I'm totally comfortable too."

The duo then came together for a kiss.

"So ..." Colbert said, "you're a very gentle lover."

Not only is the British actor a gentle lover, but he also revealed in the chat that he's a gentle soul who idolised Mahatma Gandhi when he was a child.

"I remember being very young ... and seeing the playground bully and not really understanding why he was the way he was. My first impulse was to hug him and kind of tell him that it's alright, you don't have to behave this way," Garfield said.

The Hacksaw Ridge star credited his mother with teaching him "unconditional love and how hurt people hurt people."

