Madonna discusses her younger lovers in Harper's Bazaar interview

As a rich, famous white woman, Madonna is hardly the type of person most would describe as "oppressed", but the 58-year-old superstar admits she has always felt that way.

Because she's never lived a "conventional" life, she said, people have always been trying to tear her down - but, of course, that only makes her fight harder.

This month, the singer covers the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar, in which she talks about her out-of-the-ordinary lifestyle, touring the globe and dating much-younger men, Daily Mail reports.

"I've always felt oppressed," she told the magazine. "I know a lot of people would go, 'Oh, that's ridiculous for you to say that.

You're a successful white, wealthy pop star,' but I've had the s*** kicked out of me for my entire career, and a large part of that is because I'm female and also because I refuse to live a conventional life.

"I've created a very unconventional family. I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable," she said.

Most recently, those 'lovers' included 25-year-old model Aboubakar Soumahoro. In 2014, she dated now-29-year-old back-up dancer Timor Steffens, and she famously dated Brazilian model Jesus Luz, who was 29 years her junior, from 2008 to 2010.

Her most recent ex-husband, Guy Richie, is nine years younger than she is.

While people have always had much to say about her younger lovers, though, there isn't usually as much buzz about men who date much-younger women. In fact, Madonna said, she faces a lot of criticism and commentary for things that men do without comments from the outside.

Speaking about why she continues to work into her 50s, Madonna said: "It's inexplicable; it's like breathing, and I can't imagine not doing it.

"That is one of the arguments I would get into with my ex-husband, who used to say to me, 'But why do you have to do this again? Why do you have to make another record? Why do you have to go on tour? Why do you have to make a movie?' And I'm like, 'Why do I have to explain myself?' I feel like that's a very sexist thing to say."

"Does somebody ask Steven Spielberg why he's still making movies? Hasn't he had enough success? Hasn't he made enough money? Hasn't he made a name for himself? Did somebody go to Pablo Picasso and say, 'Okay, you're 80 years old. Haven't you painted enough paintings?' No. I'm so tired of that question."

While she proclaimed to be "tired" of those inquiries, though, she still clearly has plenty of energy to fight for what she believes in.

"I'm political. I believe in freedom of expression, I don't believe in censorship,' she said. 'I believe in equal rights for all people. And I believe women should own their sexuality and sexual expression. I don't believe there's a certain age where you can't say and feel and be who you want to be."

She often speaks out about this issue. In 2016, she took to Instagram to decry ageism after she met criticism for a very revealing dress at the Met Gala.

"When it comes to Women's rights we are still in the dark ages," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"My dress at the Met Ball was a political statement as well as a fashion statement. The fact that people actually believe a woman is not allowed to express her sexuality and be adventurous past a certain age is proof that we still live in an age-ist and sexist society.





"I have never thought in a limited way and I'm not going to start. We cannot effect change unless we are willing to take risks By being fearless and By taking the road leas traveled by.

"Thats how we change history. If you have a problem with the way I dress it is simply a reflection of your prejudice. I'm not afraid to pave the way for all the girls behind me‼️ [sic]"

