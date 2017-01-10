Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill broke up after 'explosive fight' during birthday getaway

By Dailymail.com reporter

Earlier this month Nicki Minaj confirmed she and Meek Mill broke up after more than a year of dating.

And on Monday a new TMZ report claims the 34-year-old pop star dumped the 29-year-old rapper after an 'explosive fight' during her birthday getaway in Turks & Caicos in December.

On a island wit a pretty lil hitta on her bday @nickiminaj A photo posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Dec 8, 2016 at 11:51am PST

"She went nuts on him because he was hanging out with friends and not paying attention to her," a source told the news outlet.

After the birthday girl lashed out on her beau for the lack of attention, Meek reportedly left the island without the Super Bass singer and that's when she ended the relationship, Daily Mail reports.

But at the time, the twosome's Instagram accounts showed no signs of trouble in paradise.

Meek even posted a tender picture of himself with his former flame with a sweet caption.

"Happy Birthday to my Queen," Meek wrote in all caps.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN @nickiminaj $tay Bad & Ble$$3d up! A photo posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Dec 8, 2016 at 8:04am PST

Breakup rumours have surrounded the former couple, who began dating in 2015, including cheating reports on Meek's end with a woman named Sonye Rasool.

However, Sonye has denied these claims and according to TMZ she is looking into pressing charges for defamation.

Meanwhile, Nicki confirmed last week she was no longer in a relationship with Meek.

Taking to Twitter to address the rumours, she wrote: "To confirm, yes I am single."

She continued: "Focusing on my work and looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u."

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

The singer is poised for a busy 2017 after a successful year.

In December, Minaj landed her 70th hit on the Hot 100 chart with her song Black Barbies.

She also recently released the very successful Side To Side with Ariana Grande.

- Daily Mail