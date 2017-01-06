The stars of Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Where are they now?

It's been nearly 20 years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer first premiered and began to carve out a place in iconic television history.

After the original series wrapped up in 2003, some of the show's stars went on to have further successes in show business - while others faded from the limelight.

Here's a look at the cast, then and now:

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR

Sarah Michelle Gellar recieved widespread recognition starring as Buffy Summers on WB's television series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. This role earned her five Teen Choice Awards, a Saturn Award and a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Since Buffy, the actress has starred in many other films including Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, Cruel Intentions and Scooby Doo.

Currently, Geller is working on a pilot for a NBC series Cruel Intentions, a television sequel from the original. The Buffy actress is set to reprise her role of Kathryn Merteuil - though it appears that the project may have been axed in recent weeks.

She's also married to former teen movie heart-throb, Freddie Prinze Jr.

DAVID BOREANAZ

Angelus, or Angel, was the brooding hunky vampire Buffy fell in love with. Considering her job was to kill his kind, it was a pretty rocky relationship. Eventually, Angel left town for Buffy's own good, but we got to see a lot more of him during the Angel spin-off series.

At the end of the Angel spin-off series in 2004, David Boreanaz took on another TV role. He played FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth on Bones for an impressive 11 seasons, alongside Zooey Deschanel's sister, Emily.

ALYSON HANNIGAN

Willow Rosenberg was originally Buffy's geeky best friend but slowly morphed into a powerful witch. She later fell in love with fellow witch Tara Maclay.

Alyson Hannigan has probably had the most success since the end of Buffy. She was kept very busy starring in the American Pie movies, and later returned to TV playing Lily Aldrin in the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

NICHOLAS BRENDON

Everyone loved Buffy and Willow's friend, Xander Harris. He was the geeky but funny guy every show needs (think Chandler Bing.) His love life got him into a bit of trouble though - he started off with a crush on Buffy, then landed the most popular girl in school (Cordelia Chase), before having a fling with his best friend Willow. Oh, and then he hooked up with an ex-demon.

Nicholas Brendon has sadly had quite a fall from grace since his time on prime time TV. He appeared on Criminal Minds, but his addiction struggles have sadly overtaken his acting career. He appeared on Dr Phil after reaching out for help, but stormed off set during the interview.

MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG

Dawn Summers joined the show in the 5th season as Buffy's really annoying younger sister. It wasn't just us - even Entertainment Weekly named her one of the "21 Most Annoying TV Characters Ever."S

After the show wrapped, Michelle Trachtenberg took her annoying TV persona over to the cast of Gossip Girl to play villain Georgina. She's also known for her role in 2004 comedy film Euro Trip.

ELIZA DUSHKU

Faith, the vampire slayer turned up in the show's third season and caused havoc playing the bad-girl to Buffy's responsible slayer. While Faith only appeared in less than a fifth of the series, she made quite an impression on the Buffyverse.

Eliza Dushku went on to star in the short-lived TV series Tru Calling, alongside Matt Bomer and Zach Galifianakis, before re-teaming with Buffy creator Joss Whedon on Dollhouse (which ran for two years.) She also appeared in a string of late 90s/early 00s teen movies, including Bring It On and The New Guy.

