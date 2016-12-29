Son, brother of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher says the two may be buried together

By Ashley Collman

Actress Debbie Reynolds could be buried with her daughter Carrie Fisher in a joint funeral after they died within a day of each other.

The family of the mother and daughter actresses considering the arrangement as they draw up funeral plans, the Daily Mail reports.

Reynolds had bought a family plot for burial and left advance instructions about her funeral.

Reynolds, who was 84, suffered a massive stroke yesterday morning while discussing funeral plans for Fisher, who was 60, at the Beverly Hills home of her son Todd.

Rushed to the nearby Cedars Sinai hospital, she died a few hours later with Todd, 58, later describing her passing as 'very peaceful and quiet'.

Her last words are believed to have been about her daughter who died 24 hours earlier at UCLA Medical Center - four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Reynolds, who was left grief-stricken by the death of her eldest child, told son Todd, 'I miss her so much. I want to be with Carrie', before slipping away.

Billie Lourd, Fisher's only daughter, will play a crucial role in deciding funeral arrangements for her mother, with Todd telling the New York Daily News that she will get 'whatever she wants'.

Speaking prior to his own mother's death, he said: 'We want her to have whatever she wants. Carrie wanted that.

'As far as mom and I are concerned, she gets whatever she wants. 'There is a trust set up. But we're all pretty well off. This was her mother.'

Fisher said his mother did not appear to be in pain after suffering a stroke at his home while planning Carrie's funeral.

'She was very peaceful and quiet,' Fisher told ABC News. 'It happened very gently.'

He also said his mother had been shattered with grief since his sister's death the previous day.

On the morning of her death, she told him: 'I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie,' according to TMZ.

Fisher, 60, died on Tuesday from complications which stemmed from a heart attack she suffered on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.

On Wednesday, Todd Fisher said he was 'heartbroken' by their back-to-back deaths. 'She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken,' he said.

While Fisher had made no funeral provisions, Reynolds knew 'exactly' what she wanted, her son previously said.

Speaking before her death, he told New York Daily News that his famous mother had already chosen out where she would be buried and that they owned a family plot.

All of his sister's estate would be handed over to her only daughter, Billie Lourd, he said.

