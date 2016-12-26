From Bowie and Ali to George Michael: The film, music, style and culture icons we lost in 2016

This year has been undeniably tough as far as losing celebrities goes.

The deaths of screen, music and culture icons have been huge contributing factors to why the general outlook on 2016 is a grim one, as with each loss fans took to social media to express the same general sentiment: "2016 is the worst".

The year started with the loss of music legend David Bowie, who passed away just 11 days into 2016, and from there it seemed more and more famous and well-loved faces began to disappear.

There is a shockingly long list of hundreds of artists, creators, writers, directors, producers and more who passed this year who will all be missed, Here are just a few of the celebrities whose deaths shook the pop culture world in 2016:

David Bowie

After struggling with liver cancer for at least a year prior, Bowie passed away on January 11.

The world gathered to mourn an icon of music, fashion, sexual and gender fluidity and individuality.

Luckily for fans, the star knew what was coming and managed to release his final album Blackstar on his birthday just days before his death.

The album plays as a triumphant, yet sad farewell as he croons about death and endings, saying: "Look up here, I'm in heaven / Now, ain't that just like me? Oh, I'll be free".

Alan Rickman

Just four days after Bowie's death, the film industry was struck by the death of Alan Rickman, who passed away as a result of pancreatic cancer.

Harry Potter fans were particularly hard-struck by Rickman's death, as he played a beloved character in the franchise; Professor Severus Snape. He played the role over the course of eight movies and at least 10 years.

Prince

Just three months after Bowie passed, another music icon was lost.

Prince died of an apparent opioid overdose and investigations are still taking place as to how the pop star acquired the drugs.

But for fans, the details of how he died were irrelevant. They too, mourned an icon, and tributes flowed as the world farewelled an artist who pushed boundaries.

Like Bowie, Prince didn't leave his fans without hope. A secret vault was recently discovered in Prince's home reportedly containing enough unreleased music for Prince to release an album a year for the next 100 years.

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen's death was far more recent, as the music legend passed away in November. He died in his sleep, following a fall that night.

Cohen was 82 when he passed and had endured a long period of ill health. He seemed to know the end was coming, giving an interview to the New Yorker shortly before in which he said: "I am ready to die...I just hope it's not too uncomfortable".

Gene Wilder

Gene Wilder, perhaps most widely known for his role as Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, died in August this year following complications from Alzheimer's disease.

Wilder's death was particularly shocking as no one knew he was ill. The star kept his illness private so as not to upset his fans.

A statement announcing his death explained: "The decision to wait until this time to disclose his condition wasn't vanity, but more so that the countless young children that would smile or call out to him 'there's Willy Wonka' would not have to be then exposed to an adult referencing illness or trouble and causing delight to travel to worry, disappointment or confusion. He simply couldn't bear the idea of one less smile in the world."

Zsa Zsa Gabor

Gabor was a true screen icon, a star from the golden age of Hollywood.

She was known for her theatre credits and work in films like Moulin Rouge, The Girl in the Kremlin and Queen of Outer Space, but also as a fashion, beauty and style icon.

However, she passed away just this month after a long illness, at 99 years old. Her ill-health came as the result of a car accident in 2002 which left her partially paralysed and requiring her right leg to be amputated in 2011.

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali may not have been an music or screen icon, but he was a pop culture icon and every bit an entertainer.

The former world heavyweight champion died after suffering from a respiratory illness linked to his Parkinson's disease.

Everyone from sports stars to celebrities to politicians - including the President of the United States - shared their tributes to the late legend.

Barack Obama summed it up well when he said: "Muhammad Ali shook up the world. And the world is better for it".

George Michael

George Michael died aged 53 "over the Christmas period", his publicist said yesterday.

The star launched his career with Wham in the 1980s and later had a successful solo career.

The English singer, songwriter and record producer sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

He had seven No 1 singles in the UK and eight No 1 hits in the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

