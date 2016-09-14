5:00pm Wed 14 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Kaley Cuoco reveals secret life as an equestrian

Kaley Cuoco has competed in a few showjumping events but uses an alias so she doesn't get mobbed by fans and paparazzi. Photo / Kaley Cuoco Instagram
Kaley Cuoco has competed in a few showjumping events but uses an alias so she doesn't get mobbed by fans and paparazzi. Photo / Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Kaley Cuoco has started showjumping under a secret name.

The Big Bang Theory star has competed in a few events but uses an alias so she doesn't get mobbed by fans and paparazzi.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she said: "I actually started showing under a secret name ... I have a little bit of an alias. I've been trying to steer clear of being super noticeable but it's hard when you're being followed around ... I just tried to come up with something simple because it's always up on a big board so people walk by and they see the name.


"The problem is too in the horse world, a lot of people know what horses you ride and the names of them. My horses are becoming a little more famous than I am."

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old actress previously claimed she wouldn't "have her career" without horseriding.

More from Spy:
Katy delivered a baby, went back to studio
The new Fifty Shades Darker trailer is such a tease


Continued below.

Related Content

She said: "I have six horses, and they have been the biggest blessing in my life. Horseback riding is why I'm so centred, especially in this business. I wouldn't have my career without it."

And Kaley doesn't think her relationship with Karl Cook would be so strong if they didn't share a love for horses.

Mornings w my squad!! they prefer Sinatra first thing in the AM

A video posted by @normancook on


She explained: "When you share something so special, some sort of connection - for us, it's horses, but anything two people share - you have that common goal and you know that you want the same things in life, day to day, and in the future.

"It just sets you on a better path. Having a lot in common is really important and we definitely have a lot in common. I think that that's what makes us so strong and really happy."

- Bang! Showbiz

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 14 Sep 2016 19:00:33 Processing Time: 20ms