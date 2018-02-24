All the action from today's ODI between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

LISTEN TO LIVE COMMENTARY ON RADIO SPORT

LISTEN TO LIVE COMMENTARY FROM THE ACC



New Zealand and England head into their five match one-day international series today on the back of similar winning records in the format.

Both sides are also keen to pop disappointing T20 fortunes to one side after struggling against Australia in the recent tri-series.

Advertisement

New Zealand have won their last eight ODIs, including three against the West Indies and five against Pakistan. They last lost – by six runs - in the series-deciding thriller against India at Kanpur in October.

England have won eight of their last nine completed matches, including four each against the West Indies and Australia. The one loss – by three wickets – was on January 26 against Australia at Adelaide.

They enter the final stage of a tour where players such as Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Craig Overton and Chris Woakes have already spent the best part of four months in the southern hemisphere since starting against a Western Australian XI in Perth on November 4.

The visitors look set to welcome back Ben Stokes – who has played six matches for Canterbury this season - for the first time since he was charged with affray after a scrap outside a Bristol nightclub in September.