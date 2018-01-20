Former South African batsman JP Duminy has broken a 33-year-old record in the South African List A competition for the most runs scored in an over.

Duminy belted Eddie Leie all around the park scoring 37 runs from five sixes, a no-ball that went for four and a double.

Only Zimbabwe's Elton Chigumbura has scored more in single over during a 50 over match when he scored 39 runs against Bangladesh's Alauddin Babu in 2013.

Playing for the Cape Cobras and chasing down the VKB Knights score of 240, Duminy's side were sitting at 208/2 when he unleashed.

JP Duminy bats against the Black Caps at Seddon Park in 2017. Photo / Alan Gibson

Duminy hit four straight sixes off Leie's bowling and ran two runs on the fifth ball.

Leie's sixth delivery was a no-ball which was hit for a boundary before Duminy smashed another six off the final ball of the over.

In other words the over flowed as shown: 6-6-6-6-2-5nb-6.

Speaking afterwards Duminy admitted he was trying to hit six sixes in the over.

"It is not every day you get the opportunity, so of course I was trying to go for the six sixes in an over... so I just decided to take Eddie on.

"It was enjoyable," he said.

Duminy retired from Test and first-class cricket last September after he was dropped from the national side.

He played 129 one-day matches for the Proteas scoring 4668 runs with an average of 37.64.