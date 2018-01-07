An Australian cricket Big Bash League supporter who made a racist gesture at the Melbourne derby match has apologised and received a warning from Cricket Australia.

The Melbourne Renegades fan raised his arm and appeared to say "white power" as he saluted a boundary scored by batsman Cameron White.

The gesture, which was captured by television cameras, is associated with white supremacists, such as members of the Ku Klux Klan.

The man, a foundation member of the Renegades, has since written to the franchise, saying he "unreservedly" apologises and any racist undertone was accidental.

He said it was a poor attempt at humour and he was deeply embarrassed.

"We take a zero tolerance approach to racial vilification towards any player, official or fan at any of our matches," a CA spokesman said.

"The matter at the MCG last night has been referred to the Victoria Police for further investigation.

"Cricket Australia is in close liaison with Victoria Police to identify the man."

The MCC revealed its security staff did not receive a formal complaint about the incident.

"The MCC take allegations of anti social behaviour, in particular racial vilification, very seriously," a spokesperson said.

"Whilst our security team did not receive a formal complaint about the incident during the match, we have referred the matter to Victoria Police and we will provide them with any relevant security footage which may aid their investigation into this matter."

