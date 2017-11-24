Once upon a time the West Indies would arrive in New Zealand laden with world-class cricketers, household names in the game.

Older minds will remember Frank Worrell, Everton Weekes, Wes Hall, Garry Sobers, Lance Gibbs, Charlie Griffith, Clive Lloyd, through to the likes of Viv Richards, Gordon Greenidge, Michael Holding, Joel Garner, Curtly Ambrose and Brian Lara of more recent vintage.

No introductions were required.

Now times have changed, as has the state and reputation of West Indies cricket.

But there is a belief better times aren't far away and, to be fair, beating England in England three months ago is a fair scalp for any team.

But Jason Holder's team isn't heavy with top international names. They start their two-test, six limited-overs tour against New Zealand A at Lincoln today , so who might catch the eye in the next month?

Here are five names you may not know, but probably should.

1. Shai Hope (Barbados)

The big hope, no pun, for the West Indies after a stunning, historic performance against England at Leeds in August. Hope, 24, made 147 and 118 not out to push the West Indies to a remarkable five-wicket win, chasing down 322 after being poleaxed in the previous test. No batsman in 534 first-class matches at Headingley had completed a test double. He is averaging 35.42 from his 15 tests but his trajectory appears to be heading in the right direction. He scored 174 runs in three test innings in Zimbabwe last month. West Indies coach and former Australian batsman Stuart Law is a big fan, and recently admitted he got emotional listening to the young batsman talking after his twin tons. "He said [to his teammates]: "Boys, success does not just turn up on your doorstep. You have to work hard to get it. So let us continue working hard and it will happen to someone else. We just keep believing it is going to work."

Roston Chase. Roston Chase.

2. Roston Chase (Barbados)

A righthand bat and handy offspinner, allrounder Chase, who made his first-class debut at 18, is averaging a distinctly useful 40.25 from his 15 tests, with three centuries. He followed 137 against India in his second test with 131 and 101 not out in consecutive tests against Pakistan in April. In just his second test he became the fourth West Indian, after Denis Atkinson, Collie Smith and Garry Sobers, to take a five-wicket bag and score a century in the same test.

Kraigg Brathwaite. Kraigg Brathwaite.

3. Kraigg Brathwaite (Barbados)

Patience is the key to the opening batsman's game. His numbers are pretty good too, 42 tests and averaging 36.74 with six centuries. A curiosity about them is five came in the first innings when matches are being set up. His centuries have come against five different countries, including 129 against New Zealand, his first test ton, in 2014. His double of 134 and 95 in the Headingley victory was almost as influential as Hope's performance in that match. Little known fact: Brathwaite and singer Rihanna are good friends, since their school days.

Shannon Gabriel Shannon Gabriel

4. Shannon Gabriel (Trinidad)

In 30 tests, the big fast-medium Trinidad bowler has taken 76 wickets at 34 apiece. Not flash figures. He took two for 250 in two tests in New Zealand in 2013 when he looked ordinary. He's sharpened his game up to the extent he's taken 36 wickets in his last nine matches at 26.4 apiece. There was a nine-wicket haul against Pakistan in May, including five for 11 to help roll Pakistan for 81 in their second innings. Likely to share the new ball with the shorter, stockier Kemar Roach. But Gabriel can be a handful, especially if the test pitches have a bit of green to them.

Devendra Bishoo. Devendra Bishoo.

5. Devendra Bishoo (Guyana)

Attacking legspinner and, much like Gabriel, has found his game late in his career. In 28 tests, Bishoo has taken 102 wickets at 36; but in his last 10 he's bagged 43, including 10 in a test against Pakistan 14 months ago. Bishoo was the International Cricket Council's emerging player of the year in 2011 but took a break from international play for three years from early 2012, worn out by heavy workloads. So his age, 32, is misleading in terms of how much cricket he has played. Spin troubles New Zealand batsmen; Bishoo might be an interesting proposition.