Five impressive Kane Williamson stats

Kane Williamson matched Martin Crowe's New Zealand record with a 17th test century yesterday, ending on 148 not out at stumps on day three against South Africa.

The Black Caps skipper also brought up 5000 test runs in the innings on a day of milestones as he put his side in a strong position.

Here's five impressive Williamson stats:

Century-maker

Williamson became the first New Zealand batsman to score three centuries against South Africa (102* in Wellington, 2012 and 130 in Dunedin earlier this month). Jacob Oram and John R Reid both scored two tons in their careers. Williamson also has three tons against Sri Lanka and at least one century against every test-playing nation.

Sixes

Yesterday was only the second time Williamson's hit multiple sixes in an innings, currently on a career high of three in this innings.

Teammate Tim Southee has hit multiple sixes in 16 innings. Interesting to note smooth stroke-maker Williamson has yet to hit a six against Australia or England in 27 innings.

Bouncing back

Yesterday was the seventh time of his career that Williamson has followed a score of 10 or less with a century in his next knock.

51.39

Williamson has the highest test average for a New Zealander who has played a minimum of 20 innings. His average is 51.39, ahead of Ross Taylor's 47.10.

Fastest to 5000

Williamson reached 5000 runs quicker than any other Kiwi, achieving it in Hamilton this week - in his 110th innings and 61st test. He is the 27th quickest in test history, level with Aussie maestro Ricky Ponting. Of current players, Aussie captain Steve Smith is the fastest to reach 5000, taking 97 innings. The late great Martin Crowe took 117 innings.

