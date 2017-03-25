Cricket: Proteas regroup after early Black Caps success

By Andrew Alderson at Seddon Park

Initial damage brought consolidation from South Africa in the opening session of the third cricket test against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Captain Faf du Plessis opted to bat, meaning the visitors had won the toss in eight consecutive internationals (five ODIs and three tests) on tour.

The decision surprised, given the possible impact pace bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel and Vern Philander might have had using the wicket at its greenest.

The tourists finished on 71 for three as rain brought a premature lunch at 1.24pm.

Matters were not as rosy to begin. South Africa struggled at five for two with debutant Theunis de Bruyn and Dean Elgar dismissed within 3.1 overs.

De Bruyn continued the opening struggles which beset Stephen Cook, the man he replaced.

He edged Matt Henry to second slip Tom Latham from his third ball. The catch presumably renewed Latham's confidence in the slips, having dropped a gift earlier in the series. Jeet Raval moved across from his left, but Latham's instinct was sure. He wore a dental-ad smile to boot.

Five balls later, Elgar's judgement betrayed him shouldering arms to Colin de Grandhomme bowling around the wicket. The ball lashed back to clip the top of off stump.

Hashim Amla proved the antidote to the early batting woes. He hit seven boundaries as part of 38 from 71 balls.

The highlight was punching Neil Wagner off the back foot through the covers to move to 32. He saw the ball angling across and the bounce was limited so he moved his back foot, got into full alignment and pushed his weight through the ball.

Amla formed a 59-run third-wicket partnership with Jean-Paul Duminy (20). Duminy eventually hooked Matt Henry to Jeetan Patel at long leg. It looked a relatively controlled shot to the naked eye, but he had rolled the wrists too early and ballooned a top edge.

Duminy survived a review for lbw on 18 with the score at 47 for two; Henry's delivery pitched outside leg from over the wicket to the left-hander.

If New Zealand had reviewed an lbw on seven from Neil Wagner at 28 for two, they would have dismissed him earlier.

Henry was the pick of the bowlers in his first test since the second match against Pakistan at the same ground in November. He finished with two for 25 from 10 overs, assuming the extra responsibility in the absence of injured spearheads Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

The session was played in a sepia hue as rain looked to inject into proceedings. The start was delayed half an hour until 11.30 as a result.​

- NZ Herald