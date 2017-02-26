Cricket: Martin Guptill back for Black Caps

Opening batsman Martin Guptill and off spinner Jeetan Patel have been named in the New Zealand squad for the fourth one-day international against South Africa in Hamilton on Wednesday.



Guptill returns after been sidelined with a hamstring strain, while Patel last featured in the Bangladesh series.



Matt Henry drops out and will play for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield match beginning today at the Basin Reserve.



That will mean a rejig at the top of the batting order. Tom Latham seems the obvious candidate for a spell with 35 runs from his last seven ODI innings but that is complicated by his dual role as wicketkeeper.



Dean Brownlie could retain his place and Luke Ronchi might return, but the latter has struggled with 47 runs from five ODI innings this season.



Given neither Neesham nor Williamson bowled in yesterday's 159-run loss to South Africa, New Zealand could stick with Latham or Ronchi and bolster the batting.



South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1.



Selector Gavin Larsen said it was pleasing to have Guptill back.



"We've been cautious, but we're excited to have him available for the remainder of the series," Larsen said.



"He brings power to our top order and his white ball record speaks for itself."



Larsen acknowledged the decision to bring in Patel was based on what previous Hamilton pitches had shown.



"We saw in the opening ODI that Seddon Park had something in it for the spinners and we want to be well-covered should it be a similar situation this time around."



"We already have two spinners in Mitch and Ish within the squad, but Jeetan provides a different set of skills again.

He's experienced and his quality is well known."



A squad for the fifth ODI will be named following the Hamilton match.



New Zealand squad

Kane Williamson (c)

Trent Boult

Neil Broom

Dean Brownlie

Lockie Ferguson

Colin de Grandhomme

Martin Guptill

Tom Latham

James Neesham

Jeetan Patel

Luke Ronchi

Mitchell Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Ross Taylor

- NZ Herald