Cricket: Guptill and Taylor overlooked at IPL auction, Anderson and Boult win big-money deals

By David Leggat

New Zealand has another instant cricket millionaire with fast bowler Trent Boult becoming a prized asset for Kolkata Knight Riders in April's Indian Premier League.

Left arm swing man Boult was bought by Kolkata for $NZ1.04 million in last night's auction and becomes the second most expensive New Zealander in the history of the IPL auctions, behind former captain Brendon McCullum.

His base price had been $312,000 and he sailed past that when the auction for his services began.

Boult has been in cracking form, including taking career-best ODI figures of six for 33 against Australia in Hamilton a fortnight ago. He was with the Sunrisers Hyderabad last year but they opted not to retain him.

Boult will have star West Indian spinner Sunil Narine, Brisbane Heat heavy hitter Chris Lynn and Bangladesh allrounder Shakib al Hasan for dressing room company.

The other big seller from New Zealand last night was allrounder Corey Anderson, who was picked up by Delhi Daredevils for his base price of $208,000. South Africa's young fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will shortly be a team mate, costing Delhi $1.04 million.

But there is shaping to be a squash for allround roles at Delhi, with West Indian Carlos Brathwaite, South African Chris Morris and Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews also in the squad.

Leading New Zealand batsmen Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor were unwanted, as was legspinner Ish Sodhi.

The big winner last night was Christchurch-born England allrounder Ben Stokes, who drew $3 million from the pocket of Pune, coached by New Zealand's Stephen Fleming. It is the highest bid for an overseas player in the IPL's history.

Pune look a powerful squad, with South African Faf du Plessis, Australian Steven Smith, who is taking over as captain from MS Dhoni, and India's star spinner Ravi Ashwin.

Recent Auckland Super Smash import fast bowler Tymal Mills went for $2.5 million to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

But the IPL is an odd business where bizarre bids are made, or neglected.

No one was interested, for example, in the world's top-ranked T20 and ODI bowler, South Africa's exuberant legspinner Imran Tahir.

- NZ Herald