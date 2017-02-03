Cricket: Ish Sodhi called into Black Caps squad

Ish Sodhi has been called into the New Zealand squad for the third match of the Chappell-Hadlee one-day international series against Australia on Sunday.

Martin Guptill's availability remains uncertain, so Dean Brownlie will travel with the squad to Hamilton. Tom Blundell returns to Wellington.

Selector Gavin Larsen said conditions played a part in Sodhi's selection.

"History shows the Seddon Park pitch can be spin friendly," he said.

"We wanted the option of two specialist spinners for this match and it's a venue that Ish has had success at in the past. Mike [coach Hesson] and Kane [captain Williamson] will now get the opportunity to assess the pitch over the next couple of days and make a decision on the playing XI."

Sodhi has best economy rate (3.37 runs per over) for bowlers delivering more than three overs in the Ford Trophy. He has taken five wickets at an average of 16.20, striking every 29 balls.

The selection also comes after his sublime T20 form in Australia's Big Bash, including the figures of six for 11 against the Sydney Thunder.

"In the context of New Zealand conditions, it's rare to use two frontline spinners in a [ODI] team," Larsen said. "Mitchell Santner's our frontline spinner and we saw his class at Eden Park so it's hard to squeeze Ish in alongside him, but he's a massive part of our plans."

A question mark sat over the fitness of Guptill with his strained hamstring.

"Martin has made progress in the last couple of days, but it's not clear whether he'll be available. At this stage it's probably 50-50."

The Black Caps lead the series 1-0.

