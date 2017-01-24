David Leggat: Week off for David Warner leaves Australians weakened but not weak

Should New Zealand feel shortchanged by the absence of David Warner from Australia's Chappell-Hadlee squad? Tough.

Touring teams can pick whom they like. Hosts can't demand certain players' presence.

Warner is due a break and Australia have far larger fish to fry a few days after the short sojourn in New Zealand with a high-octane tour to India. A week off now will help the pugnacious lefthander.

If Warner goes to Cricket Australia's selectors and pleads for a week off before chugging around India for several weeks, they're not about to say: "Sorry mate, pack your bags, we need you at Seddon Park."

Had New Zealand retained the trophy in Australia in December, instead of putting up feeble performances in all three matches, it's a fair chance CA would have insisted on a full turnout. In that series, Warner cracked two fine centuries in Canberra and Melbourne and he's in imperious form right now.

His last 10 ODI innings have produced five centuries, averaging 78.3 in that period. He's bagged 11 centuries in all forms since last year, always batting as if at full gallop.

But New Zealand don't spin Australia's wheels. This series is a chore for Australia, but one they agreed to as part of greater transtasman interaction once New Zealand had agreed to play the inaugural day-night, pink ball test in Adelaide in late 2015.

The timing's the bugbear for Australia.

It's nothing to do specifically with New Zealand. Both legs of the Chappell-Hadlee series were cases of fitting in three-match rubbers in a crowded programme.

Since the start of last year, Australia have played 56 international matches. Warner has played 49 of them. That's 97 days cricket.

Captain Steve Smith has played 98 days, 50 games. He'll be arriving this week. As skipper he wants to be there every game.

As for Warner, it's a shame for New Zealand audiences. Then again, they've seen plenty of Warner.

New Zealand's players won't mind his absence. He averages 51.3 against New Zealand in 10 ODIs, eight runs higher than his overall one-day average. Australia will still be a tough proposition. Warner is star power and the lights will be slightly dimmed with him putting his feet up in Sydney.

"David has had a very big summer and will benefit from a break in cricket, both mentally and physically," interim chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said.

No doubt about that, but what about the turnstiles at Eden, Seddon and McLean parks? Will they spin less for his absence? Unlikely. Australia are the big show as far as New Zealand are concerned.

In any case, Smith is returning, and fast bowling aces Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are coming, so too a clutch of top-class performers.

Peter Handscomb, Australia's big middle order batting find, will be here, with power hitters Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade, and nifty legspinner Adam Zampa.

Australia, who have won 10 of their last 11 ODIs, will be weakened by Warner's absence. But that's not to say they'll be weak.

