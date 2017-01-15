Cricket: Concern for Bangladesh batsman after bouncer hits helmet

By David Leggat

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim was taken to hospital after being struck on his helmet on the final morning of their first test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve today.

The gritty little batsman had been hit several times on the gloves and body before he misjudged the line of a Tim Southee short ball and was struck on the back of his helmet.

Mushfiqur slumped to the ground.

Players gathered round in concern and it was 13 minutes before Mushfiqur had been stretchered into an ambulance beside the stumps.

At lunch, Bangladesh, who started the day at 66 for three, holding an overall lead of 122, had reached 137 for six, the lead up to 193.

The Mushfiqur incident cast a pall over the morning session.

The crowd, who were bolstered by free admission for the final day, were quiet as ambulance staff attended to the prone Mushfiqur.

There have been plenty of short-pitched fliers in the match, and helmets pounded several times.

The early word, courtesy of a Bangladesh player who had been out in the middle as Mushfiqur was prone, was that he was okay and the hospital visit was a precaution.

Tamim Iqbal has told reporters "He [Mushfiqur] is fine. He spoke to us. He has been taken [to hospital] for precaution." c/o @ESPNcricinfo — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 15, 2017

Mushfiqur was batting with a badly bruised left thumb and right index finger, after blows received during his first innings century. But he had shown considerable fortitude in standing up to the robust attack from New Zealand's fast-medium attack.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: Can the Black Caps perform a miracle? Cricket: India chase down 351 to beat England Video Watch: Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim stretchered from field after head blow

Bustling left armer Neil Wagner - himelf struck three times on his helmet batting yesterday - was the chief aggressor and Mushfiqur had gamely fended off several sharp lifters.

It has become a familiar tactic for Wagner which has brought him notable success.

In Bangladesh's first innings he'd bowled one over to Shakib al Hasan and the batsman ducked under all six balls.

Mushfiqur had a life too, when Southee, at leg slip spilled a head high chance off Wagner when the batsman was on six. He had got to 13 off 53 balls when he was felled.

Mushfiqur had put himself down to No 8 - and remembering opener Imrul Kayes had also retired hurt after injuring himself late on the fourth day - but the loss of two key wickets early on in the day had him trudging out to the middle sooner than he would have liked.

Shakib, a double centurymaker in the first innings, was guilty of high recklessness when, before he'd scored, he slogged at spinner Mitchell Santner to be caught at deep mid on, off the fifth ball he'd faced.

Mominul Haque then drove at Wagner and was caught at gully for 23.

After Mushfiqur had been struck on the helmet, New Zealand's fast bowlers kept the ball up to the batsmen until the final ball of Southee's next over, but that one flew harmlessly down the leg side.

Boult then served up a bouncer in his next over as normal transmission resumed.

Sabbir Rahman had done a good job, and was on 40 at lunch, with Kamrul Islam yet to score.

Sabbir, who made an impressive unbeaten 54 in the first innings, had played several handsome strokes, including a couple of thumping drives off Santner. By lunch he'd been in the middle 151 minutes and 88 balls.

He received some support from test debutant Taskin Ahmed, who had also been given a second innings.

Tom Latham spilled the catch at short leg off Boult, but the bowler had his revenge next ball, yorking Taskin for five.

Just before lunch Sabbir survived a loud appeal from Southee and wicketkeeper BJ Watling for a catch at the wicket after an attempted hook.

Sabbir sought a DRS referral which showed the ball deflecting off the batsman's armguard.

There was no word on whether Mushfiqur would be in any state to resume his innings, but there was an expectation that little opener Kayes would be seen in the middle later in the innings.

Wagner had taken two for 37 - and has six for the match - Santner has two for 36 and Boult one for 47.

New Zealand's players showed plenty of concern when Mushfiqur went to ground.

Yesterday teammate Imrul Kayes was also stretched off the field and forced to retire hurt after an injury to his thigh. Kayes dived to make the crease during the completion of a single and landed awkwardly.

Bangladesh are 114 for five, holding an overall lead of 170.