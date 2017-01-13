Rotorua cricketer picked for U-17 national tournament side

By - Rotorua Daily Post

A young Rotorua cricketer has been selected in the Northern Districts under-17 squad to play in the national tournament in Christchurch starting today.

John Paul College student and Bay of Plenty Lakeland player Dilan Nanayakkara has been named in the squad to play in New Zealand Cricket's national under-17 tournament to be held at Lincoln in Canterbury, from today until Saturday January 21.

Bay of Plenty success at the Northern District Senior and Junior Secondary School Cricket championships has been rewarded with five Bay of Plenty players selected for the Northern Districts under-17 team, with another three players shortlisted as non-travelling reserves.

The Bay of Plenty Coastland Senior Secondary team won their Northern Districts age-group tournament with the Lakeland representatives finishing a highly meritorious fourth place.

The Bay of Plenty Coastland Junior Secondary side also won their respective Northern Districts competition.

Bay of Plenty Coastland Senior Secondary players Sean Dykes, Iman Singh and Cam Riley, along with Dilan Nanayakkara from the Lakeland team, will play in the week-long national tournament in the South Island.

Ben Pomare played for the Northern District Invitation team at the December Northern Districts tournament and also earned selection in the Northern Districts under-17 team.

To add the icing on the cake, Tim Pringle and Fergus Lellman, who starred for the Coastland Junior Secondary side at their tournament week, have been chosen as non-travelling reserves for the under-17 side. Another Bay of Plenty Senior Secondary Invitation team member in Dominic Crombie was also wait-listed for the Northern District travelling squad.

Bay of Plenty players selected for Northern Districts under-17 team:

Sean Dykes, Iman Singh, Cameron Riley (Bay of Plenty Coastland Senior Secondary)

Dilan Nanayakkara (Bay of Plenty Lakeland Senior Secondary)

Ben Pomare (Northern Districts Invitation team)

Non-Travelling Reserves - Tim Pringle, Fergus Lellman, (Bay of Plenty Coastland Junior Secondary)

Dominic Crombie (Northern Districts Senior Secondary Invitation team).