Cricket: Ish Sodhi heroics not enough in Big Bash debut

Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi found himself immediately in the spotlight with both bat and ball, on debut in Australia's "Big Bash" T20 competition last night.

Lining up for Adelaide Strikers against Melbourne Stars, Sodhi made his initial entrance with the bat, facing a hat-trick ball from veteran paceman Ben Hilfenhaus.

He managed to safely pad the delivery off for a leg bye and later ended the Strikers innings with a massive six that extended his team out to 152 off their 20 overs.

With the ball, Sodhi clean bowled current Australian international Peter Handscomb and had veteran David Hussey caught for figures of 2-25 off his four overs. He was also on hand to effect the run-out of former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

Ultimately, though, his efforts weren't enough to get Adelaide over the line - Melbourne achieved their target with three balls to spare, with HIlfenhaus (32 not out off 24 balls) hitting the winning run.

Big-hitting Black Caps batsman Colin Munro, fresh from a T20 century against Bangladesh, is expected to make his Big Bash debut for Sydney Sixers against crosstown rivals Sydney Thunder on Saturday.

- NZ Herald