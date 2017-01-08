Cricket: Corey Anderson breaks records as Black Caps set 195

By David Leggat, in Mount Maunganui

Bangladesh have been set an improbable 195 to win the third and final T20 international against New Zealand at Bay Oval today.

Having made 195 themselves in game two on Friday, New Zealand crashed their way to 194 for four, on the back of power hitting from lefthander Corey Anderson.

Anderson finished on his best T20 score, 94 not out off just 41 balls, including 10 sixes - a New Zealand Twenty20 record.

He shared a New Zealand record fourth wicket stand of 124 with captain Kane Williamson (60) and that was one run above the old mark set by Colin Munro and Tom Bruce on the same ground two days ago.

The tourists' did a good job early in the New Zealand innings - having sent them in to bat, as they did in Friday's 47-run defeat - and had the hosts 41 for three at the start of the seventh over.

Makeshift opener Jimmy Neesham went lbw to hard working fast medium Rubel Hossain and Colin Munro, centurymaker two days ago, was out for a duck, to a fine catch by Soumya Sarkar running in from deep square leg.

Munro's scores in the T20 series? 0, 101, 0.

But Williamson, although far from his fluent best, and Anderson righted the New Zealand innings.

Bangladesh's bowlers, and fielders, had done well to restrict New Zealand to 55 for three at halfway, but the next five overs proved decisive.

They cost 70, as Anderson found his range and Williamson was given a life, on 53, when Shakib al Hasan put down a sitter at deep square leg off his luckless captain Mashrafe Mortaza. The rest of the over included 4, 6, 6.

Mortaza, who didn't see out the 20 overs due to injury, was then doubly unlucky when Tamim Iqbal spilled Williamson in the deep on 58.

Anderson rained sixes on the delighted crowd, racing to his half century in just 27 balls. The 100 stand came up and the pair had just inched past the old record when Williamson was bowled for 60 off 57 balls by Rubel Hossain.

Anderson clattered two more sixes in the 20th over to reach his highest T20 score and leave Bangladesh an uphill task for their first win ever in New Zealand.

Rubel was the pick of Bangladesh's attack, taking three for 31 from his four overs, his second consecutive bag of three in the series.

