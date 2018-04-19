AMP has apologised for charging clients fees for advice they did not receive and its CEO has resigned with immediate effect.

The financial service firm, which is also a big player in the New Zealand market, has faced a grilling this week as part of a Royal Commission into Australia's financial services sector.

The inquiry heard AMP made a deliberate decision to continue charging fees to a group of "orphan" clients for three months when they went into a central pool, despite them receiving no advice services and legal advice that it was unlawful.

The issue arose when AMP acted as a buyer of last resort, buying an adviser's client book if they were unable to sell it to another authorised AMP representative.

In some cases, system errors were to blame but the inquiry heard AMP did not tell ASIC about the deliberate decision to keep charging the fees.

AMP has refunded A$4.7 million (NZ$5 million) in fees to date to 15,712 customers affected.

The company said it has completed a review and the fee for no services practices ceased in November 2016.

In a statement, AMP said it apologised "unreservedly for the misconduct and failures in regulatory disclosures in the advice business."

The company said it would also be taking a number of actions to ensure change at the organisation, including chief executive Craig Meller stepping down with immediate effect and a comprehensive review of its reporting and governance processes.

"This work will be overseen by a retired judge or equivalent independent expert who will be appointed imminently."

The company said it had also established a committee to review the issues relating to the advice side of the business.

Mike Wilkins, a non-executive director on the board will temporarily step up to the CEO role while it looked for a replacement.

AMP Chairman Catherine Brenner said: "AMP apologises unreservedly for the misconduct and failures in regulatory disclosures in our advice business.

"The Board is determined that we will meet these challenges head-on, accelerating changes in both culture and performance at AMP.

"We have been driving much-needed change and improvement in our advice business, which has undergone significant leadership and governance renewal over the past year but we know we have much more to do to."