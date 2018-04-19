For the second consecutive year, Air New Zealand has maintained its coveted spot as the number one most reputable company - in Australia.

This is a feat the national carrier hasn't even been able to pull off in this market, with the company only coming second in a comparable local study.

In the latest Corporate Reputation Index from Australia's Reputation Institute, the New Zealand airline beat Qantas and Virgin Australia, which came in third and fourth respectively.

Air New Zealand also trumped well-known major corporates such as Toyota, Apple and Nestle.

The national carrier's general manager for Australia, Kathryn Robertson, said Air New Zealand was determined to be Australia's airline of choice.

"From our artificial intelligence powered chatbot Oscar, who helps thousands of Australian customers get answers to their questions, through to our $100 million lounge investment programme ... Air New Zealand is focused on offering Australians a better way to fly across the Tasman and beyond," Robertson said.

"We're thrilled to continue to be held in such high regard."



Earlier this month Air New Zealand announced an increased Tasman schedule. From the end of October, Air New Zealand will offer 15 per cent more seats across the Tasman year on year, including two new routes from December.

The accolade comes as thousands of Air New Zealand passengers on both sides of the Tasman face cancelled or rescheduled flights for the second time in five months due to extra checks needed for its Rolls-Royce engines on its Dreamliners.

Qantas - which also has Dreamliners - is unaffected by the global alert because its engines are made by GE.