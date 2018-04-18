Air New Zealand has released details of dozens of cancelled and re-timed international flights due to Dreamliner engine problems.

Fifteen flights have been scrubbed during the next week due to unforeseen maintenance required by safety regulators worried about parts of some Rolls-Royce Trent engines used on Boeing 787s around the world.

Additional flights have been added to the growing list over the course of the day.

The airline says that if passengers had been affected by one of the cancellations and booked directly with Air New Zealand, there was no need to get in touch with the airline's contact centre.

''We will send through a new e-ticket with your new flight details once you have been rebooked. If you have booked through a Travel Agent, please reach out to them directly to find out your new travel details,'' the airline said on its website.

Dozens of flights throughout the network have been re-timed or are being operated by different aircraft.

The airline advises passengers on re-timed flights that if they miss their connecting flight, they will be rebooked onto the next available service.

''If the updated times do not suit your schedule, please get in touch with your original booking agent to discuss alternative arrangements.'

'Other aircraft from the airline's fleet are operating Dreamliner routes and the airline says it will try to provide a like-for-like seat where possible (including exit row, aisle and window seats).

''However, where this isn't available, customers will be eligible for a full refund of their pre-paid seating.''

Due to the different cabin configurations, passengers are warned they may be required to travel in a different class.

''We'll contact you if this is the case.''

The airline has previously estimated 6500 passengers are affected.

This follows major disruption over summer caused by Rolls Royce engine issues and then the airline was helped out by Portuguese charter operator Hi Fly. Sources in Lisbon have told the Herald that it is heading back to New Zealand for a month.

The international safety orders mean the affected engines have to be checked far more frequently than before and there are tough restrictions on planes flying long distances over water away from airports to divert to in case of an engine problem.

Dreamliners have two engines and are allowed to fly 330 minutes away from diversion airports but those with the affected engines can now only fly 140 minutes away from emergency landing strips.

This curtails their use on routes flown by most of Air New Zealand's 11 Dreamliners, including to North and South America.

Those booked through travel agents are being encouraged to contact them.

House of Travel's commercial director Brent Thomas said the firm was managing the Air New Zealand maintenance situation ''very closely'' as these disruptions don't just have an impact on flights but also plans customers have on the ground once they arrive in a destination, liaising with car rental companies and hotels for instance.

"It is unfortunate timing and in situations like this it is an advantage to be working with a travel agent as they can help make alternative arrangements for travellers. Especially during busy periods such as school holidays where there will be a number of families who are hoping to get away."

Flight Centre said it had a high volume of customers affected and its staff were working around the clock with those impacted to provide support and advise alternative travel plans where necessary.

''Dependent on individual travel needs, customers may like to re-book an alternative Air New Zealand operated flight within 72 hours of their original departure, hold a credit for the value of their ticket, or claim a full refund,'' said Sean Berenson, Flight Centre NZ general manager product.