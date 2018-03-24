The luxury penthouse that played host to hit show America's Next Top Model is on the market.

Regarded as one of the most spectacular apartments in Auckland, the plush pad that sits atop The Sentinel tower in Takapuna sold for a record breaking $7 million in 2016.

Spread over two levels and with 700sqm of living space - including decks - the sale was reportedly the third highest ever paid for a New Zealand apartment.

The penthouse apartment has 360 degree views over Auckland. Photo / supplied

Property records show the 29th floor apartment is owned by Patrick Farms LLC - an American company established in 1948 with a reported turnover of up to $25m a year.

The company is a third generation farm run by Gibbs Patrick Jr and his son Gibbs Patrick III.

Patrick Farms is reported to be one of the country's leading producers of squash, cucumbers, peppers, greens, cabbage, cantaloupes, eggplant and strawberries.

Each room in the sprawling apartment has stunning views. Photo / supplied

Real estate agent Corey Knapp of Premium Real Estate could not comment on the listing but in his marketing described the penthouse as "simply breathtaking".

The three large bedrooms all had amazing views, Knapp said, and two had private decks.

"All flowing to the fabulous outdoor entertaining decks with nothing short of 360 degree views to Rangitoto Island and the Hauraki Gulf."

The luxurious property features New Zealand's highest swimming pool and includes 247sq m of sun-soaked rooftop deck.

The view from the penthouse at The Sentinel was a major selling factor - then and now. Photo / supplied

The property comes with 24-hour concierge.

The previous owner was investment company CK Miracle, whose sole director is Takapuna Grammar old boy King Khoo.

Khoo bought the apartment in 2010 for $5.2m after an $11.2m deal collapsed in 2007.

He spent several years carrying out a total refit - reportedly costing "a significant seven-figure sum" - before initially listing the apartment with Graham Wall Real Estate in 2014.

Contestants in America's Next Top Model at the Sentinel Apartments in Takapuna in 2009. Photo / Herald on Sunday

Patrick Farms LLC signed a sale and purchase agreement on April 3, 2016 for $7m - $500,000 below CV.

The sale settled in November that year.

