A Whanganui man has admitted to racking up nearly $4000 by scamming Facebook users with fake goods.

Sean Chapman pleaded guilty at the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday to nine counts of accessing a computer system for dishonest use.

Between January 2016 and October 2016, Chapman conned nine victims using a fake username and non-existent items.

He started by selling camera lenses from $120, then moved to a hose unit for $200, then a go-kart motor for $560, before his final con - a "conventional hay baler" for $1250.

On each occasion, the buyers agreed to the sale and paid the defendant in a bank account he provided. No items were delivered and Chapman broke contact with each buyer.

Reparation, totalling $3794, was sought for the victims.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Burlace said Chapman was a sentenced prisoner and was due to be released in 2020.

She asked for a pre-sentence report before he was sentenced.

Judge John Macdonald convicted Chapman and remanded him in custody for sentencing on July 2.