Air New Zealand has told the Government it will continue to act independently after criticism of its regional operations by Cabinet minister Shane Jones.

The airline's chairman Tony Carter said although the Government owned 51 per cent of the airline, its other shareholders had equal rights.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has told Air New Zealand to stop shutting down its regional air links at the launch of new funding for a terminal near Kerikeri last week.

He told an airline manager that he should take that message to his supervisors.

Advertisement

Earlier this month Air New Zealand announced it was axing Kapiti services.

Carter said any appearance of a lack of commercial independence was viewed seriously by the Air New Zealand Board and is ultimately potentially damaging to the interests of all shareholders, including the Crown.

State owned enterprises minister Winston Peters also raised questions about the airline's backing for the visit of President Barack Obama.

The airline has been run along fully commercial lines following its recovery from near collapse and a taxpayer bailout in 2002.

Aaron Gilbert, associate professor of finance at AUT Business School said the comments by Jones had the potential to be extremely disconcerting to small investors in companies where the Crown owns 51 per cent.

''Any pressure by the Government on companies like Air New Zealand and the energy companies to pursue non-commercially focused Crown objectives at the expense of commercial decisions will hurt the dividends and share price of those companies,'' he said.

"Even the suggestion of such a change has the potential to drive down prices if seen as credible by the market. Given the wide public shareholding in these companies, this will hurt a lot of small and first time share investors and further damage the development of the local market."