Humid conditions in February pushed up the price of a number of vegetable products in February.

Data from Statistics New Zealand showed that Lettuce prices rose 32 percent in the month to February 2018, the largest monthly rise for a February since 2013.

"In recent weeks, a combination of humid weather and cyclone Gita have affected some crops," consumer prices manager Geoffrey Wong said. "As this occurred towards the end of February, we may continue to see higher prices in March."

In the weeks leading up to the food price data, numerous supermarkets put up signage apologising for the high prices of these vegetables.

Earlier, Kiran Hari, a grower in Pukekohe, told the Herald green leafy vegetables were particularly sensitive to humid conditions.

Hari said continued demand for high-quality product at a time when the supply is lower will "drive prices up".

Beyond these products, New Zealanders benefitted from overall 0.5 percent drop in prices on cheaper beef, chicken and grocery food prices.

Beef prices fell 4.4 percent versus January, while chicken prices fell 3.4 percent, Statistics New Zealand said. The average price for cheapest available chicken breast was $12.83 a kilo, down from $13.94. Grocery food prices also fell 0.7 percent on the month, with lower prices for chocolate.

The statistics agency also said that fruit and vegetable prices fell 0.9 percent versus January after months of very high prices.

After seasonal adjustments, monthly food prices were unchanged.

On the year, a decline in fruit and vegetable prices offset increases in all other food groups, with an overall annual increase in food prices of 0.1 percent.

It was around this time last year that we were seeing the effects of a poor summer season," consumer prices manager Geoffrey Wong said.

Vegetable prices decreased 4.7 percent in the year, with lower prices for tomatoes, carrots, and onions. Apples were the leading contributor to the annual decrease in fruit prices, down 27 percent from the same time last year.

The food price index accounts for about 19 percent of the consumers price index, which is the Reserve Bank's mandated inflation target when setting interest rates.

- Additional reporting from BusinessDesk.