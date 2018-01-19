Rocket Lab is again preparing for lift-off as a new nine-day launch window opens on this afternoon.

The company, which has its corporate headquarters in the United States and manufacturing and operations in this country, plans to conduct a test launch from Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 1 on the Mahia Peninsula.

A company spokeswoman said it would release weather balloons this morning and the data from them would inform whether a launch attempt will be made and what time.

The #StillTesting launch window opens today! Currently targeting no earlier than 14:30 NZDT (17:30 PT/ 20:30 ET / 1:30 UTC). Launch preparations underway. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/VMKXXQJmnV — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) January 19, 2018

The opening of the launch window follows on from the disappointment of December's planned test launch, which was aborted only seconds before lift-off.

Advertisement

The decision not to go ahead with the previous launch was largely due to the weather conditions not being compatible with rocket's required specifications for a successful launch.

While the temperatures were within safe parameters for the previous launch, Rocket Lab had set conservative parameters for test flights that led to the vehicle performing a safe auto-sequence abort.

Rocket Lab said that there had been no modifications made to the rocket used in December and that the launch will again depend on the weather.

The spokesperson would not pick a day when the rocket was most likely to launch but did say the conditions looked favourable tomorrow.

However, the test launch attempt would only proceed if conditions were ideal for launch.

Due to the nature of launching rockets, planned lift-offs are often subject to multiple and subsequent postponements, or scrubs, to allow for small, technical modifications and to wait for ideal weather conditions, Rocket Lab said.

The spokesperson urged members of the public not to head to the site for what could be a long wait and instead watch the proceedings via a live stream.



The spokesperson said that while a large portion of the team was working on launch activities this week, the rest of the team was currently ramping up production on five other Electron vehicles.