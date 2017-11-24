LOL Surprise! Dolls are picked to be the most popular toy this season and top of the Christmas wishlist for many Kiwi children.

The silly season has officially begun and for many anxious parents getting their hands on one of the LOL Surprise! Dolls could be problematic.

The Little Outrageous Little Surprise toy, which involves unwrapping a sphere full of accessories, stickers, collectibles and dolls, is currently sold out at The Warehouse but will be back in stock just in time for Christmas, Lonnica Van Engelen, seasonal events manager at the retailer said.

Demand for the LOL Surprise! Doll Series 2 toys had been phenomenal, and could partly be put down to the current 'unboxing' toy trend, Van Engelen said.

"A big trend in toys right now is the opportunity to unbox and reveal different characters and accessories, and build up a collection. You don't know what you're going to get and kids love the surprise factor," she said.

The LOL Surprise! Doll Series 2 is currently sold out at The Warehouse.

Trade Me is also picking that LOL Surprise! Dolls will be a crowd favourite this Christmas, along with Feisty Pets, Slime and FurReal Friends.

Millie Silvester of Trade Me said Feisty Pets had been popular in searches on its website.

"Parents will be scrambling to get their paws on this new interactive pet stuffed with attitude.

"These two-faced soft toys turn from darling to demonic with a quick squeeze, narrowing their eyes​ ​and​ ​revealing​ ​a​ ​scary​ ​set​ ​of​ ​fangs."

Other popular toy picks for this season include Surprizamals, Zuru Makya Tape, Lego and the newest version of last year's most popular toy - Hatchimals.

Traditional board games were also making a comeback, according to Van Engelen.

The most expensive toys picked to be favourites this year include Star Wars LEGO BB-8, selling for $139, NERF Doomland The Judge for $110 and Hatichmals Egg Surprise Twins for $108.

Trade Me's top toy picks for Christmas

1.

Feisty Pets

2.

LOL Surprise! Dolls

3.

Twin​ ​Hatchimals

4.

Fingerlings

5.

JoJo​ ​Bows

6.

Slime

7.

Block​ ​Tape

8.

Shopkins

9.

FurReal​ ​Friends

10.

Unicorn​ ​Balloon​ ​Ball

The Warehouse's top toy picks for Christmas:

1.

LOL Surprise! Doll Series 2

2.

Zuru Mayka Tape

3.

Hatchimals Egg Surprise Twins

4.

Surprizamals

5.

Family Feud NZ Edition

6.

Star Wars LEGO BB-8

7.

Zuru Bunch O Balloons

8.

Plush Animal Heads

9.

NERF Doomlands The Judge

10.

Hot Wheels Rebound Raceway