A mind-boggling $33 million asking price for a Glenorchy property is believed to be a New Zealand record for residential real estate.

The large mountain lodge-style holiday home 40 minutes from Queenstown is for sale with the section it is on and a neighbouring parcel which together total more than 5.7ha.

It overlooks Lake Wakatipu and surrounding mountains. It was put on the market last week by Arrowtown's Luxury Real Estate New Zealand.

The property is believed to be a New Zealand record listing, although the Paritai Drive home owned by trusts related to Mark Hotchin's family sold for $39m in 2013.

Internet mogul Kim Dotcom also sold his mansion near Auckland last year for $32.5m.

The Glenorchy property, finished in 2013, is an 1100sq m two-level house built by Queenstown-based Triple Star Management and designed by Dunedin's Mason & Wales Architects.

- Mountain Scene