The New Zealand Superannuation Fund has used the Bermuda-based law firm Appleby at the centre of the 'Paradise Papers' tax papers leak.

The fund's manager, Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation, today said it used the law firm for advice on reinsurance contracts and setting up accounts as part of its natural catastrophe mandates with external manager Elementum Advisers and Leadenhall.

Appleby has not been able to confirm whether there was a security breach of the NZ Super Fund's documents, but the fund manager is "confident there will be no negative commercial implications".

An NZ Super Fund subsidiary appeared as a limited partner in a private equity fund, which was advised by Appleby, the fund manager said.

"The NZ Super Fund committed US$30 million to the US$4.8 billion Fund in February 2007 to provide access to the secondary segment of the global private equity sector," it said in a statement.

"The investment has largely been realised, at an attractive return, and the NZ Super Fund's residual interest in CIP V (Coller International Partners V) was therefore held at zero value in its 2017 financial statements."

The 'Paradise Papers' leak has revealed tax details of some of the world's wealthiest people.

New Zealand's Inland Revenue Department this week said it was working with relevant agencies to make sure people were compliant and asked taxpayers with exposure to Appleby get in touch with the department.

The Super Fund today said it fully complies with its tax obligations both at home and abroad, and has signed up to a cooperative compliance agreement with IRD in that it shares its tax positions with the department on various activities before filing its tax return to make sure the tax department agrees.

Appleby calls itself "one of the world's largest providers of offshore legal services", and admitted last month that it had been hacked.

The cache of 13.4 million documents included half a million records from Asiaciti Trust, a firm based in Singapore that specialises in off-shore services for clients.

Appleby has said it is "an offshore law firm who advises clients on legitimate and lawful ways to conduct their business. We do not tolerate illegal behaviour".

The names of more than 120 politicians in nearly 50 countries appear in the 1.4 terabyte data leak, along with figures from the worlds of sports and business.

Among public figures linked to the documents was the Queen's private estate which has millions of pounds invested in tax havens, the BBC reported.

It is alleged that the Duchy of Lancaster, which handles the Queen's investments, has held funds in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda.

Around £10 million ($22m) of the Queen's private cash is said to have been tied up in offshore portfolios, the BBC reported.

There is nothing to suggest that any investments are illegal.