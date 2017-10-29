A supermarket manager is suing his former bosses after they sacked him for working too hard.

The dedicated former manager, known as "Jean P", had worked at discount supermarket chain Lidl in Barcelona for 12 years before he was sacked, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Jean P would spend hours stacking shelves, checking orders and price-checking to make sure the branch was ready for when the store opened.

The former manager would often show up at 5am, with CCTV footage showing he'd often arrive one-and-a-half hours early before his shift.

However, the dedicated employee was sacked by the supermarket who claimed Jean P had breached Lidl's rules banning unpaid overtime.

In a dismissal letter to the man, they accused him of "very serious laboural unfulfillment".

The letter also said: "Every minute worked is paid, and every minute that is worked should be clocked in".

He was also regularly in the branch alone, a breach of company rules.

But an employment court heard that Lidl admitted that it had never instructed Jean not to come in early.

His lawyer Juan Guerra stated that Lidl only benefited from any breach of the rules. He said: "He is sanctioned for working too much - something that is unusual - and also for making an effort to get the shop running properly."

Jean Ps lawyer claimed his client only worked longer hours because he was under pressure to meet sales and performance targets.

The case is ongoing.