Vodafone has announced a partnership with Sky TV which will enable a new, integrated TV experience.

The new service is cloud-based and connects multiple devices to multiple free-to-air TV channels, movies and Netflix through a central box hub, similarly to Apple TV.

The Vodafone TV package will include unlimited broadband, Sky TV and will have the option to add on premium channels like Sky Sport and SoHo without the need for a satellite dish.

All free-to-air channels will be included as well as the streaming services of TVNZ OnDemand, ThreeNow and Netflix, if the customer has an account. It will only be available to people with Fibre and FibreX connections.

Vodafone chief executive Russell Stanners said viewers will have the option to watch content on their television, then pick up their smartphone and continue to watch after they've left the house.

Sky TV CEO John Fellet, left, and Vodafone NZ CEO Russell Stanners today announces Vodafone TV. Photo / Aimee Shaw

A new catch-up feature will store content in a cloud-based service for three days so people can watch shows they missed without having to set up a recording feature.

Vodafone consumer director Matt Williams said there would be more control over what and when TV was watched.

"Advances in technology create endless possibilities and make the future exciting. Vodafone TV is a new generation of TV service that will enable Kiwis to experience TV like never before," he said.

A year in the making, Stanners says the TV service will simplify viewing experiences.

"Vodafone TV simplifies everything for the customer by delivering a fantastic range of local and international content, all in one place and with simple features to make viewing easy."

He said 80 per cent of New Zealand homes will have fibre by 2020 and he hoped Vodafone TV would compel people to switch their broadband to fibre.

SKY CEO John Fellet said Vodafone TV "is an exciting next step in our long-standing commercial relationship with Vodafone."

Vodafone TV packages have yet to be announced but they will only be available with a 12 or 24 month Vodafone Unlimited Fibre or FibreX plan.

The price for Vodafone TV has not yet been announced, but it will be available before Christmas.