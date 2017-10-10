Air New Zealand will fly almost every day from Auckland to Houston using a newly configured Dreamliner for most of next winter.

Air New Zealand now flies five times a week to Houston year-round. From March 25 to October 27 next year it will increase to a mix of daily services and six services per week, boosting the number of seats by 16,000.



The new 787-9 Dreamliner will be the first to regularly service one of Air New Zealand's North American routes.



Demand for travel between New Zealand and Texas continues to soar after the airline started flying there in 2015.



Air New Zealand's chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said demand was strong from both ends of the route.



"A strategic gateway into America's south, Houston is unlocking huge demand for travel to New Zealand from across the south, mid-west and mid-Atlantic regions."

Annual visitor arrivals were up 21 per cent from Texas and 25 per cent from New York.



"As a transit hub, Houston also offers Kiwi travellers better onward connections to popular east coast destinations like New York, Boston and Miami."



The newly configured 787 has more premium seats to meet strong demand for business and premium economy from corporate and leisure travellers.

The airline also flies to Los Angeles and San Francisco on the US mainland and is assessing other long-range flights, including Chicago.