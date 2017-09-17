The Deloitte Top 200 Awards evening, in partnership with NZME Events, will be held on Thursday November 23 at Spark Arena.

The awards which have been held annually for 28 years will be themed on the "spirit of resilience".

"Resilience is about how well individuals and institutions can absorb, or bounce back, from a difficult situation - a valuable trait in a shifting business landscape that can be influenced by political, technological, economic and even natural influences," NZME said.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said the awards are a great opportunity for businesses to celebrate the achievements and successes of their industry.

"NZME is proud to partner with Deloitte to put on this annual prestigious awards evening for the New Zealand business community," Boggs said. "New Zealand tends to punch well above its weight when it comes to innovation in business, and it is wonderful to celebrate such inspiring people and organisations annually."

Deloitte chief executive Thomas Pippos said the company is looking forward to celebrating businesses which have shown resilience.

"The Top 200 is the premier business awards for the New Zealand community; it celebrates and recognises the businesses success of our largest organisations that are not only thought leaders, but have persevered, grown and prospered even in uncertain environments," Pippos said.

"The event brings together top CEOs, business leaders and companies who are continuing to win and be resilient in the face of a constantly uncertain future," he said.

The award categories include Diversity and Inclusion Leadership, Most Improved Performance, Best Growth Strategy, Young Executive of the Year, Excellence in Governance, Chairperson of the Year, Visionary Leader, Chief Financial Officer of the Year, Chief Executive of the Year and Company of the Year.

Rachel Smalley and Greg Boyed will MC the event.

The judges are Dame Alison Paterson, Sandy Maier, Jonathan Mason, Neil Paviour-Smith and Cathy Quinn. NZME head of business Fran O'Sullivan will act as judging panel convener. Mark Allan, Liam Dann, Steven Naude and Glenys Talivai will judge Young Chief Executive of the Year.

More information, and tickets are available here.