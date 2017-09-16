Want to make sure you are not black-listed by Uber? Refraining from flirting with your driver would be a good start.

The company, which launched its on-demand car request service in Auckland in 2014 and has since expanded into the Wellington and Christchurch markets, has released "community guidelines" - rules for its Kiwi customers that if breached could get them banned.

"It's okay to chat with other people in the car. But please don't comment on someone's appearance or ask whether they are single," the regulations, released to the Herald on Sunday, state.

Other no-nos included breaking the law, intentionally damaging the car or driver's property, hurting anyone in the vehicle and threatening the driver or other passengers.

Breaking the app's "no sex" rule was another way people lost access to Uber - the guidelines say riders should keep their hands to themselves at all times.

"That's no sexual conduct between drivers and riders, no matter what," the rules state.

Often a cheaper alternative to a taxi, Uber allows people who want a ride somewhere to connect with private drivers looking to make some money via a smartphone app.

At the end of the journey the parties rate their experience out of five. The feedback helps inform other users who encounter the person in the future and holds riders and drivers accountable for their actions while using the service.

The company had already banned New Zealand riders for violating guidelines including offensive comments, intentionally damaging cars and harassing drivers, but said figures on how many people had been banned were unavailable.

Thousands of Kiwis use the service every day and the company's New Zealand general manager Richard Menzies said Uber published the rules to make the responsibilities of riders and drivers clear and ensure journeys were enjoyable for everyone in the car.

"While we find the vast majority of riders are courteous, we've seen the odd instance of rude or inappropriate behaviour and the community guidelines make it clear this is not on."

Auckland-based Uber driver Hans Schulte said in the nearly 6000 trips he'd made since signing up as a driver in December 2015, about 90 per cent of his passengers had been respectful but he could recall three really bad experiences.

The incidents all happened when he was new to the role.

One involved a disrespectful passenger, another a woman who was "half-sloshed" and shrieked hysterically at him and the third was a group of "obscenely drunk" young people.

The 70-year-old, originally from South Africa, told the Herald on Sunday a good Uber rider was someone who behaved like a "normal, respectful person".

"They should behave in the car - sit down, belt yourself in, have a conversation with driver, be quiet, be on your phone, on your laptop, whatever you want to do that's all fine."

Those who wanted to boost their rating should be specific about their pick-up address, he said.

"Don't wander off... It's also important to select a spot where drivers can actually stop. It's unhelpful when people stand on a busy intersection with no parking and expect to be picked up."

It also bothered him when passengers ate in the car or were rough on his vehicle - an 8-seater 2017 Kia Carnival.

He said the key to a good journey came down to driver and passengers alike respecting each other.

"Don't look down on your driver. We all have different stories and different histories. At the end of the day we're all the same - we all want to be treated with respect."

How to avoid getting banned from Uber (and improve your rating)

• Accurately enter your location - busy intersections or narrow city streets can make it hard for drivers to find you

• If you're going to be late let your driver know before they pull up by using the in-app feature

• Make sure every rider has a seatbelt before you drive off

• Treat your driver - and fellow passengers - how you'd want to be treated