The number of sites affected by potentially dangerous electric cabling has risen, Worksafe has confirmed.

Auckland-based Lyon Electrical is being investigated for importing the cable in July last year.

The company went into voluntary liquidation last month.

Tests founds the cable is likely to become brittle and break within a few years of being fitted, resulting in an increased fire and electric shock risk.

Advertisement

Worksafe confirmed on Friday it was now investigating 10 sites that have been fitted with the wiring.

Those sites include the Albany Stadium Pool, OneThree Cheshire apartments in Parnell, the Park Residences on Albert St, Redmond Apartments in Ponsonby and Everil Orr Retirement Village in Mt Albert.

The construction companies involved in these projects are in the process of replacing them or have done so already.

Auckland Council said it would replace any faulty wiring in the Albany Stadium Pool during a scheduled two-to-three week shutdown period in October.

An electrical company put the cost of such repair work a single apartment up to $40,000.

Lyon Electrical's director has declined repeated requests for an interview.

Worksafe is continuing to assure people that there's no immediate risk from the cable.