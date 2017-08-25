Businesses are celebrating rising trade relations between New Zealand and France today at the French Festival held on Auckland's waterfront.

The "One Business Day in France" event has more than 100 businesses on board, who have joined the French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce (FNZCCI).

France is New Zealand's third largest trading partner within Europe. New Zealand exports goods worth more than $373 million to France and the French Pacific Islands every year, according to New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

While many people recognise French brands such as L'Oreal, Veolia and Danone, there are many other smaller businesses joining the FNZCCI Chamber to expand their operations in New Zealand, FNZCCI president Nadine Plet said.

Dans La Noir?, a socially-conscious restaurant where guests eat in complete darkness and are served by visually impaired wait staff, was an example of this, she said.

"This is a great Paris-based company who came to us wanting to meet other French businesses who've successfully grown their business in New Zealand. They found a business partner during one of our recent events and launched the first Dans le Noir? dinner at Auckland's Rydges [hotel] in April this year," she said.

Dans Le Noir? chose Auckland as its first location in the South Pacific following successful runs in Paris, London, Barcelona, Madrid and St Petersburg.

The French Festival was a fantastic opportunity to remind people of the vibrant trade relations between France and New Zealand, Plet said.

According to the event's Facebook page, more than 7600 people are interested in attending, taking place at Auckland's Shed 10 on Quay Street between 9am and 5pm.

Other French businesses such as Sigfox, Wine-Searcher.com, Accor Hotels and Bureau Veritas will be at the event.

There are 9000 people with a French background living in New Zealand, according to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.