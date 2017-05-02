Pumpkin Patch office staff to receive payouts

Pumpkin Patch head office and distribution centre employees will receive their unpaid holiday and redundancy entitlements.

Receivers Brendon Gibson and Neale Jackson of KordaMentha today said they had recovered funds, thus enabling former employees to have outstanding preferential claims paid.

A total of 153 former employees will receive their outstanding holiday or redundancy entitlements up to the statutory preferential cap of $22,160 per person. They can expect payment in mid-May.

"When the business entered receivership, we were upfront with head office employees advising that any payment of entitlements would be unlikely, as [Pumpkin Patch] had no available assets to meet these entitlements," Jackson said.

"Together with the management team, we continued to investigate any potential avenues of recovery.

This has been a complex matter and consequently that process has taken some time.

"Successfully recovering the funds is the best possible result for employees who, in this case, receive priority ahead of any other creditor," he said.

First Union general secretary Robert Reid told the Herald in January that the union was trying to help staff with their entitlements.

"We're still exploring all avenues to try and obtain redundancy entitlements for our members. It's a complex situation because the company that has employed the distribution centre and head office staff, Pumpkin Patch Ltd, doesn't own any stock," Reid said at the time.

KordaMentha said it's a "small victory in a difficult time".

First Union was not immediately available for comment.

