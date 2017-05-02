Dream small: Couple's tiny house build perfect fit for beach section

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Dreaming big to build tiny has enabled one Auckland couple to create their own luxury holiday home within a mere 35sq m plot by the beach.

The story of how Jacson and Dominique Kluts managed to squeeze two bedrooms, a large bathroom and ample living areas into the small space will be featured on season one of Mitre 10 Tiny House which launches online today.

Starring UK celebrity architect George Clarke, the six-part series follows the couple from the beginning of their DIY project on the 559sq m section overlooking the beach at Raglan.

The couple, who have two young children, came across the picturesque piece of land the day they were engaged.

In 2012 QV property website indicated the couple bought the section for $148,000, or $32,000 less than its capital value.

Jacson Kluts, a firefighter, said the couple "just knew" the moment they first spotted it that it was the one to build their dream holiday home on.

They were used to small, having started with nothing more than a tent on the section, which was later upgraded to a caravan.

But Dominique Kluts said before long it became apparent they'd need to upsize again.

"We are starting to grow out of it," she said, on the first episode of the series, while discussing their vision with Clarke.

Despite the small size of their build, the Kluts did not let this limit their dream home wish-list, which included making the most of their outdoor surrounds, maximising the view and having ample storage space.

Clarke said it was great to see how the Kluts had kept dreaming big within the tiny space.

"They've literally climbed the property ladder from the smallest base point."

He said making it work was all about being creative.

"You've got to think creatively about every single space and how it's going to work. But really small is beautiful."

The build was not without its challenges for the first-time DIY couple who spent a chunk of the winter building their house inside an airport hangar, before moving it out onto their Raglan section.

There was the wrong colour wood stain, a shortage of ordered wood and a few tweaks to the design once they learned of the incoming fourth member of their family.

But despite a few challenges, the Kluts have managed to build a tiny house they are proud of.

The 35sq m is a contemporary addition to the beach-side plot; complete with a lounge, bench seating with storage, kitchen, full bathroom with a generous walk-in shower, a master double bedroom complete with upstairs deck overlooking the water and, for the children, a bunk bedroom.

Dominique Kluts said the homey bach was a dream come true.

"The design choices we've made don't make it feel like a tiny house. We didn't imagine it would come together like this and be as beautiful as this."

