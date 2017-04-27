Hot stuff: Return airfares to Hawaii drop below $700

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the Business Herald

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Return airfares to Hawaii have dropped below $700 over winter.

The fares, being offered by Flight Centre tomorrow and over the weekend.

The agent also has return fares to Europe for as little as $1099. Those flights are are to Amsterdam.

Flight Centre will also sell flights to Brisbane from $399 return out of Auckland, and Samoa from $499 return out of Auckland also.

"With torrential rain flooding parts of the country and wet weather dampening spirits Flight Centre NZ has seen a surge in customers booking flop and drop holidays this year," said Sean Berenson, Flight Centre NZ general manager product.

Anywhere with sunshine has been top of the destination list during the patchy New Zealand summer.

Hawaii in particular has proven very popular, up almost 15 per cent on 2016.

Bali is up almost 20 per cent, Samoa 15 per cent and Brisbane 10 per cent.

Berenson said this year had been one of Flight Centre's busiest years ever as the number of Kiwis travelling overseas increases.

"Year on year we've already seen an increase of more than 10 per cent in bookings at Flight Centre."

This matches trends in Statistics New Zealand figures out this week which showed Kiwis took a record 2.68 million overseas trips in the March 2017 year, up 10 per cent from the March 2016 year. In March 2017, New Zealand residents left on 192,200 overseas trips, up 11 per cent from March last year.

Increased airline competition and relatively low fuel prices are driving prices lower.

The fares are available online, over the phone, and in Flight Centre stores nationwide.

- NZ Herald