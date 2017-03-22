Superliners set course for Auckland

The superliner Pacific Jewel will become a regular fixture on Auckland's skyline next year when it is based in the harbour during six months.

P&O Cruises is expanding its New Zealand operations with record numbers of Kiwis taking cruises from Auckland.

P&O president Sture Myrmell said 36,000 New Zealanders will have travelled with the company this year and that number was expected to increase to 45,000 in 2018.

Those numbers justified basing the Pacific Jewel in Auckland for an unprecedented six months from March 2018.

"We've seen very good growth, we've seen strong demand," he said. "When you look at the penetration of cruising in New Zealand it sits at about 1.5 per cent, which is relatively low compared to a lot of other countries. Australia, for example, is at 4.5 per cent. So we really see there's a lot of room for growth in this market and we're very keen to develop that."

The people sailing from Auckland were predominately New Zealanders, most of them travelling to the Pacific Islands.

"As you improve the offering and the quality of the product and the level of choice that you have, it grows and I think we're going to see that happen in New Zealand.

"We're going to see continuous growth over the next few years as more and more people are dipping their toe into the world of cruising."

The Pacific Jewel and sister superliner the Pacific Pearl will have sailed 15 cruises from Auckland this year, and next year that figure would grow by almost 50 per cent to 22 round-trip cruises.

Overall, P&O's parent company, Carnival Australia, will carry 120,000 people to and from New Zealand this year. Roughly half of them are Australians visiting New Zealand.

He estimated that P&O's 22 cruises next year would inject some $26 million into the local economy.

"And the ripple effect of cruising is extensive. Obviously people need food and beverages so we work with local producers of fruit and vege. We buy meat and seafood and we work with wine makers and there are all sorts of activities people do, and hotels and taxis before and after.

"It's not just what's happening on the ship. These big ships need to be supported in many ways and that means wider economic benefits."

P&O is also for the first time taking about 2000 New Zealanders from Auckland to see the Melbourne Cup this November.

